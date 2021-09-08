Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cong MLC for ‘chulha’ at his residence, says wood cheaper than LPG
lucknow news

Cong MLC for ‘chulha’ at his residence, says wood cheaper than LPG

Deepak Singh claimed that the majority of the legislators living in his building also wanted this arrangement as there was no chance of respite from the high price of LPG before 2024
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:36 PM IST
A Congress Mahila Morcha member inside a police van after police detained her during a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, in Bengaluru, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

LUCKNOW As a mark of protest against rising prices of LPG cylinders, Congress MLC Deepak Singh has asked to be provided with a ‘chulha’ instead of a gas stove at his government residence.

“An LPG cylinder worth 975 needed to be refilled twice a month, while the cost of cooking food on a ‘chulha’ would be 500 per month, Singh claimed in a letter to the management officer of his official residence at Bahukhandi Awas here.

Singh claimed that the majority of the legislators living in his building also wanted this arrangement as there was no chance of getting respite from the high price of LPG before 2024.

‘People looking towards Cong as an option’

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) claimed that the Samajwadi Party and the BSP were no alternative to the BJP and people of all sections of society were now looking towards the Congress as an option to vote out the Yogi Adityanath government in 2022 assembly elections.

RELATED STORIES

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, speaking to media persons, gave a detailed account of activities of the Congress, including the training programmes for partymen and said the party was ready for the polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Village heads to assist Lucknow admn in fight against dengue

Expand BSP’s base among ‘sarv samaj’, Maya tells partymen

OTT will help us get a wider audience: Anupam Ghosh

AIMIM begins UP poll campaign: Owaisi slams BJP, says ‘Muslims harassed in UP’
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP