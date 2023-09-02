Aditya L1 launch symbolises power of ‘New India’: U.P. CM Yogi

Congratulating the entire team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of country’s maiden solar mission Aditya L1 on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said it symbolised the strength and capability of a “self-reliant India”.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission, a symbol of the power of ‘New India’, was successfully launched with the aim of serving the entire humanity. Many best wishes for the complete success of this prestigious mission, which has become the ‘new sun’ of the hopes of 140 crore countrymen under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Along with the moon, now the sun will also witness the power of ‘self-reliant India’. Hearty congratulations to the entire team including ISRO,” The CM wrote on his official X handle.

Indian scientists sent the Aditya-L1 mission to study the unknown facts about the Sun. The country’s first solar mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. After a journey of over an hour, it was placed in its designated orbit. Over the next four months, it will travel approximately 15 lakh km to reach the L1 point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guv lauds ISRO scientists

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel extended congratulations to ISRO scientists and all the countrymen on the successful launch of Aditya L1. She said, “This is a moment of unprecedented happiness and pride for all the countrymen.”