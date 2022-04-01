Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
lucknow news

Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’

On Friday, Congress members called for the immediate release of the journalists arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the leak of UP Board examination papers on Wednesday.
Congress members submitting the memorandum at the district magistrate’s office in Varanasi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately.

A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release. They submitted the memorandum to a senior officer at the district magistrate’s office here.

They also demanded a fair investigation in the case.

The delegation comprised Chaube, Fasahat Hussain Babu, Ashok Singh, Dr Rajesh Gupta, Parvez Khan, Ashish Pathak, Kishan Yadav, Akash Kannojia, Raj Jaiswal, Azad and Krishna Gaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP