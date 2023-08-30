Congress joins Samajwadi Party campaign for Ghosi assembly bypoll

Having already announced its support for Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh, the Congress has joined the Ghosi assembly bypoll campaign where Dara Singh Chauhan, a former minister back in the BJP camp after a spell in the SP, is also in the fray.

Mau district Congress president Intikhab Alam speaking at a meeting. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Scheduled for September 5, the bypoll is the first electoral contest between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and the National Democratic Alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed a public rally in Ghosi on Tuesday. And now the Congress deputed its teams for the campaign. It has asked the SP to provide a list where state Congress leaders may hold public meetings.

“Yes, our team led by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) secretary incharge has already reached Ghosi and campaigning there. I have asked them (SP leaders) to let me know if I need to address any public meetings there,” Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said on the phone.

Mau Congress district Congress president Intikhab Alam said UPCC secretary (incharge Mau) has been camping in the constituency. He said he shared the dais with the Samajwadi Party leaders at a corner meeting at Auliapur on Wednesday.

“We have been asked to visit the areas dominated by Dalits, Rajbhars and the weavers. We have asked for a list from the SP’s district unit for campaigning. We have also requested the SP leaders to inform us about the areas where the UPCC chief Ajay Rai may address public meetings if needed,” Alam said.

At his public meeting in Ghosi on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said the by-election will make history.

“I thank all the parties which are supporting the SP in this by-election. This decision of all parties will bring a big change in the politics of the country. This election will create history. Its message will go to the entire country. The INDIA alliance is united. The BJP is nervous about the unity of the alliance,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

