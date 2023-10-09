Congress launches mega Dalit connect programme

A demand for a caste census to ensure distribution of government jobs in proportion to the population of deprived sections of society has come into focus yet again as the Congress launched the Dalit Gaurav Samvad (dialogue) programme to connect with the downtrodden classes on death anniversary of the BSP founder, Kanshi Ram, here on Monday.

UPCC president Ajay Rai (HT File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) proposes to connect with 1 lakh Dalit influencers and get 2 lakh Dalit Adhikar Maang Patras (demand list) filled at the Dalit Gaurav Samvad programmes to be organised across the state beginning on the death anniversary of the BSP ideologue and to continue till November 26, the Constitution Day.

UPCC president Ajay Rai, who launched the programme at the UPCC headquarters here, got the first Dalit Adhikar Maang Patra filled.

A special programme was organised at Laulahi village near Chinhat on the borders of Lucknow and Barabanki to mark the occasion. RB Gautam, an associate of Kanshi Ram, listed five demands for the Mang Patra that included the demand for a caste census. Rai filled up the form on behalf of Gautam and some others.

Other demands that Gautam listed for the Dalit Adhikar Mang Patra included free education, leasing of land to the poor, free houses and social security for the poor.

“Yes, the demands for a caste census for distribution of government jobs in proportion with the population and leasing of the land to the poor came up prominently as the party got the forms filled at the launch of Dalit Gaurav Samvad programme,” said Anil Yadav, organisation secretary, UPCC.

Rai led partymen in offering floral tributes to Kanshi Ram at a programme organised at the UPCC headquarters. A large picture of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, formed the perfect backdrop, with the party putting up pictures of various Dalit icons in the media hall at the UPCC headquarters here.

This is the Congress’s first major attempt to make deep inroads into the BSP’s support base among the downtrodden classes that were once considered to be the vote banks of the grand old party. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 1989 and the party proposes to make more such attempts to win back its traditional vote banks ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A picture of Kanshi Ram was put up close to the dais while a hoarding focusing on the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram came up in the area around the UPCC headquarters. “Following instructions of UPCC, the party’s units across the state offered floral tributes to Kanshi Ram at special programmes organised on Monday,” said Tanuj Punia, the Congress leader from Barabanki.

As part of Dalit Gaurav Samvad programme the Congress proposes to hold 4,000 night Chaupals in Dalit bastis. The party has constituted a control room and social media teams to ensure that the Congress’s connection with the deprived classes was successful.

