Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Congress leader from Amethi arrested for fraud, extortion
lucknow news

Congress leader from Amethi arrested for fraud, extortion

A senior police officer said multiple cases related to land fraud and forgery are registered against the Congress leader in Lucknow and Amethi
The Congress leader, initially untraceable, was arrested when came to attend a political event in Lucknow. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 06:44 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow police on Saturday evening arrested a local Congress leader Mohd Rafiq alias Allu Miya of Jagdishpur, Amethi, in connection with a case of fraud, forgery and demanding extortion lodged by a city builder in May this year, Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said on Sunday.

He said multiple cases related to land fraud and forgery are registered against the Congress leader in Lucknow and Amethi.

Sinha also said Vaibhav Srivastava of Qaiserbagh, Lucknow, had lodged an FIR against Allu Miya, his wife Mehrunisha and son Mohd Adil Rashid for fraud and forgery related to a land in Khargapur locality of Gomti Nagar Extension in the state capital on May 8, 2021.

He said Srivastava stated that he, along with his partner, was constructing a residential building on 5100 square feet land in Khargapur in 2019 when Allu Miya’s son Adil reached there and started claiming ownership of the land. He said Allu Miya claimed that he had registry of the land in his name in 1990 after which the constriction project was interrupted.

RELATED STORIES

The ADCP also said the complainant alleged that Allu Miya threatened him with dire consequences by boasting about his political clout and later, during the course of negotiation, he demanded two flats to settle the issue. The investigation officer of the case collected evidences against him and procured a non-bailable warrant against from a local court a few weeks ago.

The Congress leader, initially untraceable, was arrested when he came to attend a political event in Lucknow on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP