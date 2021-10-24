Congress leader from Amethi arrested for fraud, extortion

The Lucknow police on Saturday evening arrested a local Congress leader Mohd Rafiq alias Allu Miya of Jagdishpur, Amethi, in connection with a case of fraud, forgery and demanding extortion lodged by a city builder in May this year, Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said on Sunday.

He said multiple cases related to land fraud and forgery are registered against the Congress leader in Lucknow and Amethi.

Sinha also said Vaibhav Srivastava of Qaiserbagh, Lucknow, had lodged an FIR against Allu Miya, his wife Mehrunisha and son Mohd Adil Rashid for fraud and forgery related to a land in Khargapur locality of Gomti Nagar Extension in the state capital on May 8, 2021.

He said Srivastava stated that he, along with his partner, was constructing a residential building on 5100 square feet land in Khargapur in 2019 when Allu Miya’s son Adil reached there and started claiming ownership of the land. He said Allu Miya claimed that he had registry of the land in his name in 1990 after which the constriction project was interrupted.

The ADCP also said the complainant alleged that Allu Miya threatened him with dire consequences by boasting about his political clout and later, during the course of negotiation, he demanded two flats to settle the issue. The investigation officer of the case collected evidences against him and procured a non-bailable warrant against from a local court a few weeks ago.

The Congress leader, initially untraceable, was arrested when he came to attend a political event in Lucknow on Saturday.