No ‘achhe din’; inflation, unemployment still high: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Union government had failed to control inflation and provide jobs to youngsters.

Congress leaders and activists in Varanasi on Saturday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shooting off ‘nine questions’ on nine years of the BJP government, Dubey claimed the BJP government’s promise of ‘achhe din’ (good days) has fallen flat due to the high inflation rate and unemployed youths.

“Why are inflation and unemployment going through the roof? Why are the poor getting poorer even as the rich are getting richer? Why has the unemployment rate increased by 30 per cent?” he asked.

Addressing the media here on Jawaharlal Nehru’s 59th death anniversary on Saturday, Dubey sought to know why were farmers not getting the promised minimum support prices (MSPs) for their produce made during the rollback of the three farm laws. He also questioned the government on the income of farmers.

Dubey claimed that the people had understood the BJP’s ‘hollow’ promises. They would teach the BJP a lesson, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress’ Kashi region president Ajai Rai said, “Change is in the air and change will happen in 2024. People are fed up with growing inflation and unemployment.”

Also, several Congress leaders called on Dubey and apprised him of the recent lathi-charge on farmers in Barhana village in the Rohania area of Varanasi after they protested land acquisition for a government project.

Meanwhile, stating that all allegations posed by the Congress were false, Kashi region BJP farmer wing general secretary Jainath Mishra said the government had taken a number of welfare measures for farmers. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working for the development of the country. Road infrastructure has improved tremendously. Hospitals and medical colleges are being built. The government has done a lot for the welfare of the farmers. Several schemes have been launched.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON