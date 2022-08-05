Congress to launch Gaurav Yatras from August 9

The Congress will organize ‘Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatras’ covering a distance of 75 km in every Lok Sabha constituency from August 9. A state level programme will be organized in the state capital on August 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Congress will hold Gaurav Yatras in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies from August 9. They will cover a distance of 75 km in each Lok Sabha constituency and will pass through all the 403 assembly constituencies,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesman Ashok Singh.

The Gaurav Yatras are obviously being organized to mark 75 years of India’s independence and in response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme of the union government. So, the Congress proposes to launch and end the Gaurav Yatras at a place of cultural and historical importance in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has sent its observers and senior office- bearers to each district to make preparations for the Gaurav Yatras. There are indications that All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may launch or join a yatra at its culminating point in Lucknow or in any other district of Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}