Congress to take out 403 ‘padyatras’ in UP from November 14

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will take out ‘padyatras’ in all the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh between November 14 and 24 to urge people to “vote out BJP to control inflation”, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A total of 403 ‘padyatras’ titled “mahangai hatao pratigya padyatra” (Pratigya Padyatra to reduce inflation) will be taken out beginning on November 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister late Jawahar Lal Nehru. Every yatra will pass through at least seven villages or wards and cover a distance of at least 10 km in every assembly constituency every day,” said the statement.

“The party proposes to cover total distance of 32,240 km and hold 24180 village level and 5000 roadside public meetings during the period. Party workers would distribute the “pratigya patra” (pamphlets listing Congress promises) and detail out the prevailing situation on the front of rising inflation. After every two days, a day’s rest will be given to the workers and this would bring down the effective number of days of the ‘yatra’ to eight days,” the statement read.

Senior party leaders will address a roadside public meeting at local markets at the end of the day’s ‘yatra’.

Every ‘yatra’ will cover a minimum distance of 80 km and at least 60 villages or wards. A minimum of eight roadside public meetings will be organised during the period at the end of every yatra.

“Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu has sent directives to all district city unit presidents of the party and asked them to fix responsibility of party leaders to make the ‘yatra’ success in their respective districts/cities in the state,” it added.