Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Conmen held for duping people using selfies with ministers, VIPs
lucknow news

Conmen held for duping people using selfies with ministers, VIPs

The accused would promise jobs in road transport department as well as contractual jobs in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and King George Medical University (KGMU), said senior police officials.
Conmen held for duping people using selfies with ministers, VIPs (file)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested three persons who allegedly duped unemployed youths by posing as aides of Uttar Pradesh ministers.

The accused identified as Ram Vyas alias Guddu Singh, Shailesh Yadav and Aditya Srivastava would take selfies with cabinet ministers and VIPs and then use these photos as proof of their proximity with them. They would lure and dupe gullible youths on the pretext of providing them jobs, STF stated in a press note after their arrest.

The accused would promise jobs in road transport department as well as contractual jobs in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and King George Medical University (KGMU), said senior police officials.

An FIR was registered against the three accused by one Chandan Singh, who claimed that he was duped of nearly 8 lakh.

“The accused would roam around the corridors of power and get their pictures clicked with different ministers and VIPs and use it as proof of their proximity to dupe people,” police said.

An STF official said apart from these three, another accused Ashish Kumar Singh of Amethi was arrested from Chinhat on Tuesday. Singh often used to call officers of road transport by dropping name of the minister of the department and get his work done. He too used to cheat people after posting his photograph with ministers and VIPs on his social media accounts.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP