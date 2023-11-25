Consider entrepreneurs friends of the state: U.P. minister

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Saturday directed officials to consider industrialists friends of the state and provide them facilities as per laid down guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’. (HT file)

Presiding over a review meeting of ‘Udyami Mitra’ (friend of entrepreneurs) programme at the Yojana Bhawan, the industry and investment promotion minister said that every entrepreneur was a friend of the state. It was for this reason that the process of setting up industries should be made simpler and hassle free for them, he added.

Officials apprised the minister that issues pending for more than six months were resolved and projects worth ₹50,000 crore had been facilitated by Udyami Mitras in the last four months. Further, 4,591 projects worth ₹3,84,219 crore had been verified on ground by the Udyami Mitras and 1,147 projects of ₹74,900 crore will be ready soon for the proposed groundbreaking ceremony.

In this meeting, senior officials, including infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh; CEO, Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash along with 105 Udyami Mitras from across the state were present. The aim of the meeting, an official said, was to review all the MoUs under which Udyami Mitras had been appointed in each district.

