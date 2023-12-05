Consistent increase in 2023-24 revenue collections: UP govt

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Dec 05, 2023 10:37 PM IST

State collected ₹16,610.53 crore in the month against receipts of ₹14,029.75 crore in the corresponding period last year; total collections 76.6% of the target of ₹21,676.03 cr

LUCKNOW The UP government on Tuesday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue receipts with a collection of 2,580.78 crore more in November this year. It collected 16,610.53 crore in the month against receipts of 14,029.75 crore in the corresponding period last year. The total collections were 76.6% of the target of 21,676.03 crore for 2023-2024.

The state government received 3,788.55 crore from excise, about 78.9% of the target of 390.77 crore. (Pic for representation)

“Our collections have gone up by 2,580.78 crore. We have maintained transparency in the release of data about tax and non-tax collections,” said minister for revenue Suresh Khanna while releasing the details about the state government’s total revenue collections.

Giving a break-up of receipts under various heads, he said the state government earned 9,389.33 crore from GST/VAT and this was 76.7 % of the target of 12,249.64 crore. The state government received 3,788.55 crore from excise, about 78.9% of the target of 390.77 crore. Its receipts from stamps and registration, however, went down to 1,961.94 crore against 2,051.68 crore received in the same month in 2022.

The minister said the state government’s collections under the stamps and registration head this year were about 91.7% of the target of 2,965.20 crore. The state government’s non-tax revenue collections were 405.63 crore during the month against receipts of 312.28 crore in the same month last year.

About the UP government’s total tax collections from April 1 to November 30, 2023, he said it received tax revenue of 1.20 lakh crore during the period. The state government had collected 1.11 lakh crore during the same period in 2022-2023. He said the state government’s tax collections were 72.2% of the target of 1.67 lakh crore for the same period.

He said these tax collections were, however, 45.9% of the state government’s annual target of 2.62 lakh crore. The state government’s non-tax revenue collection up to November 30 was 6,280.86 crore, which was 41.2% of the target for the period.

“These figures show that the state government has made satisfactory progress on the revenue collection front. Though there is progressive improvement in the collections, the state government will have to make more efforts in the remaining months to achieve its annual target,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, economics, Lucknow University.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Umesh Raghuvanshi

Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984....view detail

