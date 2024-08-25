UP Police’s constable recruitment examination was held at 81 centres in the state capital on its second day on Saturday. A total of 78,144 aspirants took the re-exam in both the shifts on the day. Constable exam: Re-exam was fairly easier, say aspirants

As many as 10,343 in the first and another 9,993 in the second shift gave it a miss. Several students claimed that they had no issue in reaching the exam halls after their biometric scanning.

While many aspirants said the re-exam was fairly easier, they, however, narrated the difficulties they had to go through in reaching Lucknow to give the exam.

Vipin from Kannauj said, “I was able to solve all questions as they were not very difficult... I faced many difficulties in reaching the center. When I took the train to Lucknow, the whole train was crowded. I had to stand throughout the way. After reaching the city, autorickshaw drivers refused to take us to the centre if we didn’t pay him double his charge.”

Vishal Singh from Agra said, “The paper’s difficulty was average. However, I wasted more time on some questions...”

Rahul, who hails from Gorakhpur, said he was fleeced by an auto driver, who dropped him off some 2 km away from the center. “This is the second time I am appearing for the exam, and in my opinion, the exam paper was much better.”

The 24-page question paper carried 300 marks and contained 150 multiple-choice questions that needed to be answered in a maximum of 120 minutes. The questions were regarding mathematics, reasoning, and general knowledge.

Some questions

Which of the following is the capital of Bangladesh?

A. Khulna B. Sylhet C. Rajshahi D. Dhaka

Who has the authority to declare a financial emergency in Indian?

A. The President B. The Finance Minister C. Parliament D. The Prime Minister

Article 352 of the Indian constitution primary deals with: A. proclamation of the formation of a new state B. Proclamation of national emergency C. Proclamation of appointment of CJI D. Proclamation of dissolution of Lok Sabha

“The chronicles of Narnia” series is written by whom?

A. JK Rowling B. J.R.R. Tolkien C. C.S. Lewis D. Ronald Dahl