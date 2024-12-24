Constitution is lifeline of PDA: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said Constitution is the strength and lifeline of the PDA even as he alleged that the ruling party intended to change the statute. Akhilesh Yadav had coined the PDA term—Pichhda (backwards), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (minorities)—before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP does not respect Babasaheb and the Constitution made by him and it can never accept Babasaheb,” he alleged.“For the unity, integrity, brotherhood, social justice and prosperity of the country, we will have to follow the thoughts of Dr Ambedkar and the path shown by him,” the SP chief said while addressing workers at party headquarters in Lucknow.

“Babasaheb gave rights and respect to the poor, deprived, backward, Dalits, minorities, tribals and women by making the Constitution. Babasaheb’s Constitution is the strength and lifeline of the PDA,” he added.

“The intention of BJP and its allied organisations is to change the Constitution The more powerful BJP becomes, the bigger will be its attack on the Constitution,” Yadav alleged.

“Samajwadi Party is fighting to save Babasaheb’s Constitution and democracy. It will fight every attack on the Constitution and democracy and will defeat the forces which are against the Constitution and the democracy,” he said.

Yadav claimed that the Samajwadi Party is the only party in the country whose name has the same socialism which is enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution. Further attacking the government, he alleged, “Farmers are sitting on dharna and fast-unto-death for their demands, but this government is neither able to hear nor see the pain of the farmers.”

“Similarly, the youth are worried about jobs and employment. Traders are troubled by faulty GST. Inflation is continuously increasing. Opposition leaders are harassed. The aim of the government should be public welfare and uniting the society, but the BJP spreads hatred,” the SP chief alleged.

The Kannauj MP also alleged that at the government’s behest, officers implicate innocent people in fake cases. “The BJP hatches new conspiracies every day to defame the opposition parties. It fabricates allegations to defame socialists. Samajwadi Party workers have to go door-to-door and tell the people about the party’s policies and ideas,” he said.

“To form the government (in UP) in 2027, SP workers have to work day and night. People have to be told that in the 10 years of BJP rule, health and education systems have been ruined,” Yadav said.

“Under the protection of the BJP government, strongmen are occupying land of the poor. Eighty-two crore people in the country are forced to survive on government ration. The UP chief minister, who has created a one trillion-dollar economy, should tell what is the per capita income in the state,” the SP chief asked.