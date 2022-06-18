Construction of health facilities:UP issues guidelines for land acquisition

Lucknow: To strengthen health facilities, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday issued guidelines for the acquisition of land for the construction of health sub centres, primary health centres, community health centres and 50/100/200 bed hospitals as well as other medical units.

In a press statement, the state government spokesperson said if suitable land was not available through donation, the state government would purchase or acquire it for construction of the health facilities.

Under the prevailing policy, the land is acquired free of cost for the construction of health facilities and there is no provision for purchase. Due to non-availability of free land, the construction work of hospital buildings is not completed on time. In many cases, the public could not get the medical facility as the land was available free at an unsuitable spot. Keeping these facts in mind, the state government decided to purchase the land to provide health facilities to the people, he said.

The state government has set norms for the acquisition of land. The land for the health sub-centre should be located on the accessible road at a distance of maximum 100 metres from the population settled in the village. The land for primary health centre should be close to accessible road at a distance of maximum 500 metres from the population area determined by the concerned local body.

The land for the community health centre should be situated close to accessible road within a maximum radius of one kilometre from the population area determined by the local body of the development block headquarters. The land of district hospital having 50 beds or more should be situated on accessible road within a radius of maximum 2 kilometres from the population area determined by the concerned municipal corporation or municipal council.

In relation to the availability of land for the construction of health sub-centres, primary/community health centres, district hospitals and other hospitals/institutions, instructions have been given to the officers. First, efforts will be made to get suitable land of gram samaj or government free of cost for the construction of the health facilities.

If suitable land is available under donation, then according to the wishes of the donor, the name of his or his family members will be put on plaques installed at the hospital. The construction on the donated land will be started only when the gift deed is signed by the donor as per rules.

If a person provides his land free of cost in lieu of government free land, then a stone plaque will be also installed in his or his family’s name. The person donating his land will not have to pay any stamp duty.

The decision to acquire suitable land will be taken by the government on the recommendation of a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the district magistrate. The chief medical officer and chief development officer will be members of the committee, the spokesperson said.