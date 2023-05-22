Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya

Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 22, 2023 07:45 PM IST

Construction work of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust began with vedic rituals in Ayodhya. Trust deployed 50 private security guards at the site.

Amid vedic rituals, the construction work of the permanent office of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi (RJB) Tirath Kshetra Trust began at the Ramkot locality near Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Monday.

Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya (file)

Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust along with saints was present on the occasion.

At present, the Trust is operating from a room near Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Trust deployed 50 private security guards at Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday. These guards will assist cops deployed at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Trust, the number of guards will be increased as per future requirement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayodhya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP