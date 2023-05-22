Amid vedic rituals, the construction work of the permanent office of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi (RJB) Tirath Kshetra Trust began at the Ramkot locality near Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Monday.

Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya (file)

Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust along with saints was present on the occasion.

At present, the Trust is operating from a room near Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Trust deployed 50 private security guards at Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday. These guards will assist cops deployed at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Trust, the number of guards will be increased as per future requirement.

