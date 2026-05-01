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Consumers to ‘prosumers’: Lucknow’s solar shift rewires city’s power equation

What began as a subsidy-driven rooftop movement has evolved into a structural shift: homes across the city are steadily turning into decentralised energy nodes.

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A fifth of Lucknow’s electricity demand—about 328 MW out of roughly 1,500 MW - is being generated through rooftop solar systems, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency has said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

What began as a subsidy-driven rooftop movement has evolved into a structural shift: homes across the city are steadily turning into decentralised energy nodes.

With over 92,000 rooftop systems installed under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, households are no longer passive consumers. They are “prosumers,” capable of generating, consuming, and even exporting surplus energy, said Inderjit Singh, additional secretary, NEDA.

But the more important change is not the number—it’s the model.

For decades, electricity flowed in one direction: from grid to home. That equation is being rewritten.

During peak summer demand—when air conditioners strain the grid—solar energy-producing homes offset part of that pressure in real time. The result: fewer outages, lower peak load stress, and a more flexible grid.

With more than 1.29 lakh applications already filed, Ravi Agarwal, chief engineer, LESA, (Lucknow Central) said that Lucknow is approaching a tipping point. If current momentum holds, the city could soon operate on a hybrid model where a significant share of electricity is generated at the point of use.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Consumers to ‘prosumers’: Lucknow’s solar shift rewires city’s power equation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Consumers to ‘prosumers’: Lucknow’s solar shift rewires city’s power equation
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