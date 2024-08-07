Contest between development and oppn’s destructive propaganda in bypolls: CM

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the by-elections for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be a contest between the BJP’s development agenda and the opposition parties’ destructive propaganda. The CM says that all booth committees should be activated. (Sourced)

He was on a day trip to Ambedkar Nagar to review preparations for the by-elections in the Katehri assembly seat, located in Ambedkar Nagar district. Yogi took responsibility for Katehri, along with the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya, during the BJP’s core committee meeting on Monday evening.

Slamming the opposition parties, the CM said that the opposition is engaged in a misleading agenda of dividing society into castes. To incite fights among various castes, the opposition might spread false rumors through social media and other means during the assembly by-elections, just like they did in the Lok Sabha election, he said.

Considering the opposition’s malicious campaign, party leaders and workers should expose the lies spread by the opposition on all platforms. The party leaders and public representatives should communicate directly with the people about the work done by the double engine government at the centre and in the state, he added.

Giving a victory mantra to party leaders, the CM said that booth management was crucial for winning the election. “If we win the booth, we will definitely win the election as well,” he said. All booth committees should be activated with each booth verified., he said.

“Panna Pramukhs play an important role in making the election strategy successful and should be given charge of the booths soon, as they bring voters to the booth. Assembly in-charges should arrange training for Panna Pramukhs. Public representatives and party office bearers should communicate directly with workers, motivate them, and maintain communication with beneficiaries of various government schemes,” the CM added.

“The Constitution was protected under BJP governments,” the CM said, adding that elected governments were dismissed during Congress rule. He urged party workers to expose the opposition’s double standards.

He said that the government was running development schemes for every section of society, benefiting the common man and party workers should also connect with the public to inform them about the government’s development projects.

“BJP office-bearers should stay active and vigilant regarding opposition activities. The opposition deceived the public in the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

The CM also listened to issues raised by party leaders and representatives, directing officers to prioritise addressing these matters.