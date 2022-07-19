Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.
Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.

UPPCL chairman M Devraj also said that the timely completion of transmission substations and lines was of utmost importance
Published on Jul 19, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has ordered cancellation of contracts of four companies for delay in completion of power transmission projects awarded to them.

He issued orders while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing transmission projects under the UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) here on Tuesday. Devraj also heads the UPPTCL as its chairman.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress of some projects, he said timely completion of transmission substations and lines was of utmost importance to provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers.

The four companies, whose contracts have been cancelled, had been awarded work to build 400 kv line Shamli (Aligarh), 132 kv substation, Nichaul (Maharajganj) 132 kv substation, Khajni (Gorakhpur) and 132 kv substation, Rudhauli (Basti).

Devraj directed officials to continue strict monitoring of all ongoing projects so that all of them were ready on time.

