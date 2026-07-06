Contribution to nation building actual aim of education: UP governor

Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh governor, on Monday urged students to adopt modernisation in true sense with focus on ideology, conduct and ethics in their life instead of advancement in attire or outer looks. She asked students to keep in mind the rich heritage, traditions and vales while moving ahead in life so that they can create a strong foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel addressing convocation of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University on July 6. (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Patel also laid stress on education, health, ethics and women empowerment in her address at the third convocation of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University at Aligarh. “It is not enough for a student to obtain degrees but they should develop into personalities filled with knowledge, devotion and answerability to society while ensuring contribution to nation building which is actual goal of education system of any nation,” she added.

The governor urged parents to give top priority to education of their daughters. During the ceremony, she gave away 50 gold medals to 33 female and 17 male students and awarded 51,547 degrees. Nitin Kumar was awarded the Chancellor’s Medal.

The governor distributed kits to 200 Anganwadi workers and inaugurated Çhandan Vatika and different labs on university campus besides honouring two teachers from DS College and one from SV College.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Academician Prof Shekhar C Mande, who was the chief guest on the occasion, was awarded D Lit during the convocation held at Sheela Gautam Learning Centre Auditorium where vice chancellor Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh welcomed the guests and presented progress report of university. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Academician Prof Shekhar C Mande, who was the chief guest on the occasion, was awarded D Lit during the convocation held at Sheela Gautam Learning Centre Auditorium where vice chancellor Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh welcomed the guests and presented progress report of university. {{/usCountry}}

Read More