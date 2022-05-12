Controversial statement case: HC dismisses MLA Abbas Ansari’s plea

The Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed as infructuous the petition filed by Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the first information report (FIR) registered against him for his controversial statement wherein he allegedly threatened government officials at a public rally in Mau district during the 2022 state assembly elections in March this year.

On an earlier occasion, the court had stayed the arrest of Ansari, the son of Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, had directed him to cooperate in the investigation. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani Thakur termed the petition infructuous after the court was apprised by the state government counsel that police had filed a chargesheet in the case.

Abbas Ansari, who contested and won the 2022 UP assembly polls as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-Samajwadi Party alliance, had allegedly said during the public meeting if the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance partners formed the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2022 assembly polls, no government officials would be transferred for the first six months as he had a score to settle with them.

In connection with his alleged remark on March 3, 2022, an FIR had been lodged against him on March 4 under Sections 171F [punishment for undue influence or personation at an election] and 506 [punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.