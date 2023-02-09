Conversion case: HC stays arrest of SHUATS VC till February 15

Prayagraj: The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the police to not arrest SHUATS VC Prof RB Lal till February 15, in last year’s conversion case of Fatehpur in which 35 people had been named in the FIR and 30 unknown people had fled the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan passed the order on an anticipatory bail application filed by RB Lal. .

On April 15, 2022, an FIR was lodged by one Himanshu Dixit alleging that about 90 Hindus congregated in Evangelical Church of India, Hariharganj, Fatehpur for conversion to Christianity under undue influence, coercion and allurement.

According to the prosecution, on receiving this information, the government officers reached the place and interrogated the pastor Vijay Massiah, who disclosed that the process for conversion was going on for the past 34 days.

The applicant’s plea was that he was not named in the FIR but was implicated at a subsequent stage on the basis of statements given by two witnesses and Investigating Officer of the case, who was biased against the applicant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Counsel for the state government sought some time to render further assistance in the matter to establish ‘indiscernible multipronged act of the accused including collection and siphoning of foreign funds behind the curtain for the divergent purpose of forceful mass conversion of innocent poor and physically impaired persons who are admittedly patients in the Hospital of Mission or are in any manner connected with Missionaries running across the State.’

The court on this observed, “On the request made by the learned counsel appearing for both the parties, the case is posted for 16.2.2023 at 10:00 A.M., as fresh, for further hearing.”.

While granting interim relief to the applicant, the court observed, “If the applicant appears before the Investigating Officer on February, 13 and 15, 2023 and files an undertaking to that effect before the Investigating Officer on February 13, 2023 itself surrendering his passport, if any, to further the investigation, the Investigating Officer shall ensure that neither the applicant be arrested nor any coercive action is taken in the present case till 15.2.2023.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, The Allahabad high court had dismissed a petition filed by Prof Lal challenging the FIR registered in the case and seeking its quashing.