Conversion racket:UP ATS arrests one more from Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted the conversion racket with the arrest of Maulana Umar Gautam on June 21 earlier this year.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:45 PM IST
So far, the ATS has arrested 15 people in connection with the conversion racket and further probe is on. (Pic for representation)

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested another person Dheeraj Jagtaap from Kanpur for his alleged involvement in the religious conversion racket claimed to have been busted after arrest of Maulana Umar Gautam on June 21 earlier this year.

So far, 15 people, including Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui of Meerut, have been arrested in the matter and further probe is on.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said Jagtaap, a resident of Maharashtra, converted to Islam nearly ten years ago after coming in contact with Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and he was actively involved in luring others to embrace Islam.

He said Jagtaap worked in close association with Siddiqui and operated three WhatsApp groups meant to lure other people to embrace Islam.

The official said Jagtaap used to make people convert to Islam on the pretext of helping unprivileged and poor people. He said Jagtaap’s name surfaced during interrogation of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and his three aides, Mohd Idrisi Qureshi, Mohd Saleem and Mohd Atif alias Kunal Ashok Chowdhury, who are presently in ATS custody for further questioning about their links.

He said Jagtaap would be produced before the competent court on Saturday and further custody remand would be sought to interrogate him.

