Cop jumps before moving train in UP’s Meerut, dies

Superintendent of police (city), Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar said initial investigation revealed that family feud could have led the S-I to the extreme step
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

A 51-year-old sub inspector (S-I), who was posted with crime branch here, allegedly jumped before a speeding train at Meerut city railway station and died on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police (city), Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar said initial investigation into the incident revealed that family feud could have led the S-I to the extreme step.

Bhatnagar and other police officials rushed to the spot after getting the information and sent the body for a post-mortem examination after its identification by the wife of the deceased. The S-I, who used to reside with his wife, daughter and son at a rented house here, was on a three-day leave from April 5. However, he didn’t report his return on April 8.

His wife lodged a complaint about his missing with Partapur police station on April 9. Meanwhile, police received information that a man had jumped in front of Ahmadabad-Rishikesh Yoga Express train.

