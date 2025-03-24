Cop, wife and kin behind Kakori double murder

A UP Police constable, his wife and two of his relatives were behind the brutal murder of two youths in Kakori area on Friday night. The murder was planned by the constable for revenge due to a school-days’ love affair between the constable’s wife and one of the deceased, said police. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Uncovering the double murder case, Lucknow Police on Sunday arrested constable Mahendra Kumar, 28 and his wife, Ankita, alias Deepika, 24, and recovered a sharp edged knife used in the incident and two mobile phones.

Two friends Manoj Lodhi, 25 and Rohit Lodhi, 26 were murdered by slitting their throats on Friday night in Kakori after they left home saying they were going to a party. The deceased’s family staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

After lodging a murder case, the Kakori police started a manhunt and nabbed both accused near Kathingra underpass on Saturday, based on surveillance and evidence, while three other accused are at large, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police said that the deceased, Manoj, was in love with the constable’s wife since school days. After knowing about his wife’s affair, Mahendra decided to eliminate his wife’s paramour with her approval.

During the interrogation, Mahendra said that he married Ankita in 2021, and life was going on happily, but he came to know in December 2024 about his wife’s affair. On asking her she accepted to love Manoj, but she chose to live with the policeman, and hence they decided to kill Manoj and preparations of the crime started in February.

According to the police, on the night of March 21, the policeman called his wife and said that he was coming home from Ayodhya where he was on duty to end Manoj’s story.

Aarti called Manoj to crime spot

“Arti called Manoj and asked him to meet her near the Barkatabad culvert, to which Manoj agreed.

“At the culvert, the constable, his two brothers-in-law and a friend were waiting in ambush. All of them were carrying knives. After some time, his wife called the constable and told him that Manoj had come near the culvert.

“As soon Manoj reached there, the accused attacked him with a chopper. He died on the spot. When his friend Rohit tried to intervene, they killed him too,” the DCP added.

The constable came to Lucknow from Lakhimpur on Friday morning and returned after the incident.

On the basis of recovery of the murder knife used in the incident, the charge under sections 61(1) BNS and 4/25 Arms Act has been added to the murder FIR.