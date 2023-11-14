COPD Day 2023 to be observed with theme ‘Breathing is Life, Act Earlier’

Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) in collaboration with health care professionals and patient groups worldwide will observe November 15 as World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day.

The 2023 theme for World COPD Day is “Breathing is Life - Act Earlier” (Sourced)

COPD is a preventable and treatable disease that causes breathlessness, chronic sputum production and cough.

The 2023 theme for World COPD Day is “Breathing is Life - Act Earlier”. “This year’s theme aims to highlight the importance of early lung health, early diagnosis and early interventions,” said Prof (Dr) Ved Prakash, head of department pulmonary & critical care medicine, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

“A number of processes in COPD patients cause the airways to become narrow. There may be destruction of parts of the lung, mucus blocking the airways, and inflammation and swelling of the airway lining,” said Dr Prakash.

“As COPD progresses, people find it more difficult to carry out their normal daily activities, often due to progressively increasing breathlessness. There may be a considerable financial burden of medical treatment. During acute attack, people with COPD find their symptoms become much worse – they may need to receive extra treatment at home or be admitted to hospital for emergency care. Severe flare-ups can be life-threatening,” he added.

The common symptoms of COPD include chronic cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, fatigue, frequent respiratory infections, unintended weight loss and difficulty in performing daily activities.

Medications such as short-acting and long-acting bronchodilators are commonly prescribed to relax the muscles around the airways, helping to improve airflow and alleviate symptoms of COPD.

Causes of COPD:

1. Tobacco smoking: The primary cause of COPD is cigarette and bidi smoking.

2. Second-hand smoke exposure: Non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke are also at risk of developing COPD. Inhaling smoke from burning tobacco can contribute to lung damage over time.

3. Occupational exposures: Prolonged exposure to workplace pollutants and irritants, such as dust, chemicals, and fumes, can increase the risk of developing COPD.

4. Indoor air pollution: The use of biomass fuels (like cowdung cake, coal and wood) for cooking and heating in poorly ventilated spaces can lead to indoor air pollution, increasing the risk of COPD.

5. Genetic factors: A small percentage of COPD cases have a genetic predisposition. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is a rare genetic condition that can lead to early-onset COPD.

6. Repeated respiratory infections: Recurrent respiratory infections, especially during childhood, may increase the risk of developing COPD later in life.

7. Poor socioeconomic conditions: Limited access to healthcare, poor living conditions, and inadequate nutrition can contribute to the development and progression of COPD.

8. Pre-existing respiratory conditions: Individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma, may be at an increased risk of developing COPD.

