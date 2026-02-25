Cops hunt for ‘flashpoint’ in Lucknow blue drum horror

LUCKNOW Four days after the shocking murder and dismemberment of a 49-year-old businessman inside his upscale Ashiana home, investigators are shifting their focus to the exact psychological flashpoint that drove his 21-year-old son to allegedly commit the crime. On Tuesday, police escorted the accused back to the residence to reconstruct the scene, seeking to identify the precise “trigger moment” that escalated a simmering domestic dispute into a fatal shooting. Police recovering the blue drum from the Ashiana home late on Monday night. (Sourced)

The accused, identified as BBA student Akshat Singh, allegedly shot his father, Manvendra Singh, a liquor businessman and pathology lab owner, using a licensed rifle in the early hours of February 20. According to authorities, Singh then dismembered the victim’s body and disposed of the limbs before concealing the head and torso inside a blue plastic drum, drawing disturbing parallels with the March 2025 Meerut ‘blue drum murder case’.

Investigators are examining whether the February 20 argument was a spontaneous escalation or the culmination of prolonged resentment. Forensic teams are mapping bullet trajectory, blood spatter patterns and position of objects in the third-floor bedroom to determine whether the shot was fired in sudden rage or after a calculated pause. “The sequence inside the room, distance of firing, angle of entry wound and movement marks will help us understand whether there was a scuffle or a deliberate act,” said cops who came with Akshat on Tuesday.

Police are also analysing digital evidence, including search history and social media activity, amid claims that the accused had followed developments in the Meerut drum murder case online.

According to DCP (central) Vikrant Vir, the father-son relationship had been strained for years, particularly over Akshat’s career choices. “The accused revealed during interrogation that his father frequently pressured him to prepare for the medical entrance examination and questioned his decision to pursue BBA and then MBA. He said he felt humiliated repeatedly,” the officer said.

When asked about family and friends rejecting the “NEET theory”, the DCP said that Akshat’s statement had been recorded and he claimed that his father pressured him over NEET and humiliation was the motive behind the murder.

More evidence found

A police team along with the accused, Akshat, reached the deceased’s home around 2:20pm and remained inside the house for nearly an hour.

The murder allegedly took place around 4:30am at House No. 91 in Ashiana on February 20. Police reconstruction suggests a heated argument broke out between father and son; Akshat accessed his father’s licensed rifle and a single fatal shot was fired at close range. The act was allegedly witnessed by his younger sister, who was threatened into silence.

Investigators found drag marks from the third floor to a ground-floor room, indicating the body was moved soon after the shooting where the accused chopped off the body. Blood traces recovered from stair railings and flooring were partially wiped, but visible under forensic luminol testing.

On the ground floor, police believe the accused used a saw to dismember the body. The torso and head were placed inside a blue plastic drum, while other body parts were allegedly transported in the family car and dumped in a forest near Sadrauna on Lucknow’s outskirts, 21 km away from the crime scene.

Teams continue combing the area for missing remains. “The dismemberment appears methodical. It was not a hurried act. It took time and effort,” said the SHO of Ashiana police station Kshatrapal.

More chilling than the killing itself was the alleged four-day deception that followed.

Within hours of the murder, Akshat reportedly staged a narrative that his father had left for Delhi around 6am. He later filed a missing person complaint, portraying himself as a worried son.

Police traced the victim’s last known mobile location to his Kakori-based pathology laboratory but found no signs of him there. Investigators said Akshat’s inconsistent statements unravelled the cover-up. “He first suggested suicide. Later, his version changed. His timeline did not match technical evidence,” the DCP said.

Neighbours also grew suspicious after noticing him cleaning the car repeatedly. Forensic examination later revealed blood traces in the vehicle. On February 23, sustained interrogation led to Akshat’s alleged confession. Police raided the house and recovered the blue drum containing mutilated remains.

Police are also investigating whether media coverage and social media discourse around the Meerut case inspired the concealment strategy in Lucknow. “We are verifying whether the accused discussed content related to the Meerut incident. The pattern is disturbingly similar,” an officer said.

Mom’s death due to suicide

Manvendra Singh, who owned a multiple pathology laboratory in Lucknow and other parts of the state and had liquor business interests, had been raising his two children alone since his wife’s death nine years ago. The family was originally from UP’s Jalaun district. “Manvendra’s wife died by suicide in 2017,” said SK Bhaduria, a family member. Subsequently, the relationship between the father and son turned sour in the absence of their mother, said family members.

“However, Madhvendra left no stone unturned to put children in good schools as Akshat studied in La Martiniere College,” said the deceased’s father Surendra Pal Singh Rajawat, a retired policeman.

Neighbours described the family as “reserved and well-settled”, making the incident even more shocking to residents of Ashiana Sector L. As forensics continue to scan the house and surrounding areas, investigators said the central question remains: Was the shooting a spontaneous eruption of anger, or the end point of a brewing psychological rupture?

“The trigger may have been a single sentence during an argument or it may have been years of perceived humiliation,” said a senior officer.