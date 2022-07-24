Cops rescue Ukranian woman, her husband who got lost on way to Haridwar

MEERUT Police came to the rescue of a Ukranian woman and her Indian husband who strayed on to a wrong route to Haridwar on Saturday midnight, due to traffic diversion for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Later, their car got trapped in a marsh.

The couple extended their gratitude to the cops and the people who helped to drag out their car.

SP( city) of Bijnor Praveen Ranjan said that Dial 112 received a distress call from a Ukrainian woman Anastasia and her Indian husband on Saturday midnight. They were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi and strayed on to a wrong route because of the Google map they were using.

They missed some turns and reached the bank of the Ganga in the jungle of Chandak area. The road led them to marshy land where their car got trapped.

Finding no way to get out of this difficult situation, they called the police for help but could not explain their exact location in the jungle.

Cops on duty in the 112 vehicle somehow traced their location through their call and reached the spot. They then contacted the Mandawar police to arrange a tractor to pull out the car.

The couple thanked the cops and villagers for helping them and police guided them to the correct route to reach their destination in Haridwar.