Cops to be felicitated every fortnight for fitness, functioning & grooming

PRAYAGRAJ: Policemen who wear clean uniforms, maintain their health and display good behaviour towards people will now be felicitated by the SSP every fortnight. The cops will be selected on five parameters which will include good uniform, good fitness and good behaviour, among others.

In a letter issued to all circle officers and SHOs of the district, SSP Ajay Kumar said that he had observed that policemen were not serious about wearing their uniforms properly which not only portrayed their negative image among people but also had an adverse effect on their confidence. Bad health of cops also signified negligence and laziness.

Policemen may improve their image among people by developing their skills and being polite and honest while delivering their duties. Fifteen policemen would be selected and felicitated every fortnight on the basis of five parameters which included their uniform, politeness, health, skills and honesty, the letter further said.

“Police are the most important and useful part of the society but if a cop is not wearing his uniform properly or lacks good health and efficiency then he is not fit for delivering his duties properly. Keeping this in mind, a campaign has been launched with the punch line ‘Durust vardi tandrust jawan, dakshta vinamrta hamari pehchan’. A letter has been issued to all police stations under this campaign. The cops should wear good uniform and maintain their health and display skills like knowledge of law, arresting accused and questioning them. Moreover they should be polite and behave properly with the masses and develop friendly relations with them. No one should be harassed by cops and made to be felt humiliated unnecessarily. The cops are being given training in this direction. Cops who do well, including constables, head constables, woman cops and sub-inspectors will be felicitated every 15 days in a bid to motivate other cops,” SSP Ajay Kumar said.

