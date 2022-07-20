Correct, early diagnosis and treatment crucial to eliminating TB by 2025: Doctors
The target to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 can only be achieved with early and correct diagnosis followed by complete treatment, said doctors at a press conference on Wednesday.
“U.P. accounts for one-fifth of the TB deaths in India, which translates to more than nine deaths every hour. In the present scenario, if we can track all the TB cases and get the correct diagnosis and medicines, we can achieve our target of eliminating the disease,” said Dr Rajendra Prasad, director of medical education and head of pulmonary medicine at Era’s Medical College.
Dr BP Singh, director of Midland Health Care and Research Centre, said, “UP reports 20% of total notified TB cases in India. The estimated mortality rate among all forms of TB was 37 per 100,000 of the population (34-40 per 100,000 population) in 2020, as per the Global TB Report 2021.”
Dr Ravi Bhaskar, professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospitals and Dr Rajneesh Kumar Srivastava, Consultant Pulmonologist- Medanta Hospital also spoke during the press conference.
Doctors said that despite efforts by the government, doctors and social organisations, still not all TB cases have been accounted for in the state.
“It has to be understood by people that there are the best facilities available for TB diagnosis and treatment. We can stop TB if all the patients come in for treatment,” said Dr Prasad.
Four held in Delhi’s Dwarka for loan app fraud
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they arrested four persons for allegedly running an extortion scheme with two Chinese nationals by using loan applications to blackmail people by morphing their photographs. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav identified the suspects by their first names as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok, 24, Avnish, 22, and Kannan, 35. Anil, who is the mastermind was only granted a loan of ₹6,870.
Battery manufacturing firm to probe 7 e-bike fire case in Market Yard
The company which supplies batteries to e-bikes will probe the reason behind the sudden fire which gutted seven e-bikes in a showroom near Gangadham in Market Yard area on Monday evening. According to Dhanesh Oswal, owner of Devaal Riders showroom said, the battery manufacturing firm will be sending its executive to Pune to investigate the matter.
Mission investment: UP ministers to hold roadshows abroad
“Between September and November, roadshows could be held in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia,” said the government. Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could visit a country to appeal for investment. As of now, a cabinet minister's team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five arrested for setting a building on fire, killing three in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team probing the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday arrested five more people accused of setting a building afire in which three persons were burnt to death, a senior official said. The accused have been sent to jail. A rioter, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also shot dead during cross-firing, the SIT head DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh added. By July 14, 22 people had been taken into custody.
Aim to promote technology and innovation in education: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said along with teaching-learning, universities should fulfil their responsibility towards society. The chief minister said that inter-disciplinary research on local problems should be encouraged in universities. Emphasising the need for quality research, the chief minister said that 77.7% of the total population of Uttar Pradesh lives in rural areas. The CM said there is a need to encourage private investment in school education, and the education system should be compatible with the global ecosystem.
