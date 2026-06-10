Cosmic kiss over Lucknow: Venus meets Jupiter in skies, several watch spectacle from ground

Amidst cloud cover, Lucknow’s sky became a canvas for a rare show on Monday evening as Venus and Jupiter moved so close they looked like one bright star.

Skywatchers observe rare celestial event as two brightest planets appeared just 1.6 degrees apart above the western horizon shortly after sunset in Lucknow on June 9. (HT photo)

Astronomers call it a “planetary conjunction” — when two planets appear less than 3 degrees apart. This time, the gap was just 1 degree 36 arcminutes, about 1.6 degrees. From Earth, it was a cosmic kiss between the two brightest planets in our Solar System, said Sumit Srivastava, scientific officer at the Indira Gandhi Planetarium.

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“The last time Venus and Jupiter came this close was 1 March 2023, at just 0.5 degrees. The next ‘exceptionally close’ meeting will be on 10 November 2028, when they’ll be 0.8 degrees apart in the pre-dawn sky,” said Srivastava.

Over 2,500 people turned up at the Planetarium, which had set up two high-powered telescopes and two astrophotography stations on campus. Two more telescopes were placed at Lete Hue Hanuman Ji Temple, Panchvati Ghat, Chowk, so devotees visiting for Bada Mangal could witness it. Soon after sunset, Venus, Jupiter and even Mercury were visible above the horizon.

Through the lenses, the magic unfolded. Jupiter’s bands were clear, and its two Galilean moons — Europa and Callisto — stole the show. “Jupiter had two moons visible today. It was a good experience. I studied this in school and came to know about the event from a WhatsApp group,” said Aryan Kushwaha, 20, a student of Lucknow University’s sociology department.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohammad Anas, 16, a Class 10 student who has been coming since 2018, said he first came with a teacher and then joined the Uttar Pradesh Amateur Astronomers Club. “I am interested in witnessing the celestial delights. At workshops I learned to handle a telescope and lens,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohammad Anas, 16, a Class 10 student who has been coming since 2018, said he first came with a teacher and then joined the Uttar Pradesh Amateur Astronomers Club. “I am interested in witnessing the celestial delights. At workshops I learned to handle a telescope and lens,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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