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Cosmic kiss over Lucknow: Venus meets Jupiter in skies, several watch spectacle from ground

Lucknow witnessed a rare planetary conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, appearing as one bright star, attracting over 2,500 spectators to view the event.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 08:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Amidst cloud cover, Lucknow’s sky became a canvas for a rare show on Monday evening as Venus and Jupiter moved so close they looked like one bright star.

Skywatchers observe rare celestial event as two brightest planets appeared just 1.6 degrees apart above the western horizon shortly after sunset in Lucknow on June 9. (HT photo)
Skywatchers observe rare celestial event as two brightest planets appeared just 1.6 degrees apart above the western horizon shortly after sunset in Lucknow on June 9. (HT photo)

Astronomers call it a “planetary conjunction” — when two planets appear less than 3 degrees apart. This time, the gap was just 1 degree 36 arcminutes, about 1.6 degrees. From Earth, it was a cosmic kiss between the two brightest planets in our Solar System, said Sumit Srivastava, scientific officer at the Indira Gandhi Planetarium.

“The last time Venus and Jupiter came this close was 1 March 2023, at just 0.5 degrees. The next ‘exceptionally close’ meeting will be on 10 November 2028, when they’ll be 0.8 degrees apart in the pre-dawn sky,” said Srivastava.

Over 2,500 people turned up at the Planetarium, which had set up two high-powered telescopes and two astrophotography stations on campus. Two more telescopes were placed at Lete Hue Hanuman Ji Temple, Panchvati Ghat, Chowk, so devotees visiting for Bada Mangal could witness it. Soon after sunset, Venus, Jupiter and even Mercury were visible above the horizon.

Through the lenses, the magic unfolded. Jupiter’s bands were clear, and its two Galilean moons — Europa and Callisto — stole the show. “Jupiter had two moons visible today. It was a good experience. I studied this in school and came to know about the event from a WhatsApp group,” said Aryan Kushwaha, 20, a student of Lucknow University’s sociology department.

 
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