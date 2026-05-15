Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party led government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices on Friday. Yadav also alleged that the BJP government has devastated the economy of the country because of its failed policies.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

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The Kannauj MP met with party workers, leaders, and acquaintances hailing from various districts of the state at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters on Friday.

Addressing them, Yadav said, “The country is currently in a state of crisis. The BJP government has devastated the economy. Given the prevailing circumstances, inflation is bound to rise continuously. The policies of the BJP government have failed. It is only through Ram Manohar Lohia’s “Daam Bandho Niti” (Price Control Policy) that inflation can be reined in. Rampant and unbridled looting will be brought to a halt.”

He emphasised that there must be a balance between income and expenditure.

“The 2027 Assembly elections constitute a trial by fire for democracy. Time is running short. Uttar Pradesh bears a significant responsibility in the mission to save democracy. The BJP will undoubtedly misuse its power, but this time, it will be unable to withstand the collective strength of the people,” stated Akhilesh.

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{{^usCountry}} He asserted that, over the past nine years, the BJP government has failed to undertake any noteworthy developmental work in the state. He further alleged that the BJP is not a political party, but rather a “gang.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asserted that, over the past nine years, the BJP government has failed to undertake any noteworthy developmental work in the state. He further alleged that the BJP is not a political party, but rather a “gang.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav declared that the PDA (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak—the Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) stands united against the BJP. “The PDA represents the viable alternative to the BJP. The complete rout of the BJP in the 2027 elections is now a foregone conclusion,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav declared that the PDA (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak—the Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) stands united against the BJP. “The PDA represents the viable alternative to the BJP. The complete rout of the BJP in the 2027 elections is now a foregone conclusion,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged party workers to ensure that their conduct causes no distress or offence to anyone. He emphasised that the language and behaviour of party workers and leaders must never be antagonistic or offensive to others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged party workers to ensure that their conduct causes no distress or offence to anyone. He emphasised that the language and behaviour of party workers and leaders must never be antagonistic or offensive to others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yadav also cautioned party workers to remain vigilant against the BJP, noting that the party constantly conspires to malign and defame the Samajwadi Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav also cautioned party workers to remain vigilant against the BJP, noting that the party constantly conspires to malign and defame the Samajwadi Party. {{/usCountry}}

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