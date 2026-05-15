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Country in crisis, BJP devastated economy: Akhilesh Yadav

The Kannauj MP met with party workers, leaders, and acquaintances hailing from various districts of the state at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters on Friday

Published on: May 15, 2026 09:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party led government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices on Friday. Yadav also alleged that the BJP government has devastated the economy of the country because of its failed policies.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

The Kannauj MP met with party workers, leaders, and acquaintances hailing from various districts of the state at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters on Friday.

Addressing them, Yadav said, “The country is currently in a state of crisis. The BJP government has devastated the economy. Given the prevailing circumstances, inflation is bound to rise continuously. The policies of the BJP government have failed. It is only through Ram Manohar Lohia’s “Daam Bandho Niti” (Price Control Policy) that inflation can be reined in. Rampant and unbridled looting will be brought to a halt.”

He emphasised that there must be a balance between income and expenditure.

“The 2027 Assembly elections constitute a trial by fire for democracy. Time is running short. Uttar Pradesh bears a significant responsibility in the mission to save democracy. The BJP will undoubtedly misuse its power, but this time, it will be unable to withstand the collective strength of the people,” stated Akhilesh.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Country in crisis, BJP devastated economy: Akhilesh Yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Country in crisis, BJP devastated economy: Akhilesh Yadav
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