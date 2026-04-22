Moradabad , A man and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home in Moradabad city in front of their three minor children over a dispute related to a house deal, police said on Wednesday.

Couple stabbed to death before children in UP's Moradabad; two arrested

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Two of the six accused in the case have been arrested, they said, adding that one of them was held after a police encounter on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Nala locality under the Civil Lines police station area, where the accused allegedly barged into the house and repeatedly attacked Raja and his wife Farah with knives until they died on the spot.

According to police, the brutal assault unfolded in the presence of the couple's children, including a one-and-a-half-year-old, while two other children aged five and seven kept screaming for help. The assailants fled after committing the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a financial dispute over a house purchase. Raja had bought a room from Faheem for ₹2.24 lakh, of which ₹2 lakh had already been paid. However, Faheem allegedly later demanded ₹40,000 instead of the remaining ₹24,000 for executing the registry, leading to a dispute that escalated into violence.

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{{^usCountry}} SSP Satpal Antil, who visited the spot along with other officers, said prima facie, the incident appeared to be the result of a monetary dispute related to the property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SSP Satpal Antil, who visited the spot along with other officers, said prima facie, the incident appeared to be the result of a monetary dispute related to the property. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to arrest them. They will be apprehended soon," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to arrest them. They will be apprehended soon," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case against five named accused and one unidentified person based on a complaint by the victim's family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and registered a case against five named accused and one unidentified person based on a complaint by the victim's family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a related development, one of the named accused, Anas , was arrested following a police encounter late Tuesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a related development, one of the named accused, Anas , was arrested following a police encounter late Tuesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SP Ranvijay Singh said a police team spotted a suspect near an under-construction ring road bridge close to Afghanpur outpost and asked him to stop, but he attempted to flee and opened fire at the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP Ranvijay Singh said a police team spotted a suspect near an under-construction ring road bridge close to Afghanpur outpost and asked him to stop, but he attempted to flee and opened fire at the police. {{/usCountry}}

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"In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was apprehended. He has been admitted to the district hospital," Singh said, adding that a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police said the main accused, Faheem, had already been arrested earlier and sent to jail, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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