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Couple stabbed to death before children in UP's Moradabad; two arrested

Couple stabbed to death before children in UP's Moradabad; two arrested

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 08:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Moradabad , A man and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home in Moradabad city in front of their three minor children over a dispute related to a house deal, police said on Wednesday.

Couple stabbed to death before children in UP's Moradabad; two arrested

Two of the six accused in the case have been arrested, they said, adding that one of them was held after a police encounter on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Nala locality under the Civil Lines police station area, where the accused allegedly barged into the house and repeatedly attacked Raja and his wife Farah with knives until they died on the spot.

According to police, the brutal assault unfolded in the presence of the couple's children, including a one-and-a-half-year-old, while two other children aged five and seven kept screaming for help. The assailants fled after committing the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a financial dispute over a house purchase. Raja had bought a room from Faheem for 2.24 lakh, of which 2 lakh had already been paid. However, Faheem allegedly later demanded 40,000 instead of the remaining 24,000 for executing the registry, leading to a dispute that escalated into violence.

"In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was apprehended. He has been admitted to the district hospital," Singh said, adding that a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police said the main accused, Faheem, had already been arrested earlier and sent to jail, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Couple stabbed to death before children in UP's Moradabad; two arrested
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Couple stabbed to death before children in UP's Moradabad; two arrested
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