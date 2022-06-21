Covid case count in U.P. 487; one death reported

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 487 fresh Covid-19 cases from 79,320 samples tested in the past 24 hours. One death has been reported in Prayagraj according to the state health department data.

Maximum 125 cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar followed by Lucknow 98, Ghaziabad 53, Varanasi 21, Gorakhpur 15, Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri 11 each and Kanpur10 fresh cases. The state does not have active cases in three districts including Hathras, Mahoba and Shamli.

“The state has tested 11, 63,61,445 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours, 376 patients have recovered, and till now, 20,58, 990 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” he said.

The state, at present, has 2,935 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.

On Monday, 4,60,364 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine were administered. Uttar Pradesh has administered 15,33, 86,902 first doses and 14, 12,37, 945 second doses to people above 18 years. In the age group 15-17 years, 1,39,00,159 first doses and 1,18,78,411 second doses have been administered. In the 12-14 years age group 79,76,723 first doses and 50,70,066 second doses have been administered. UP has administered 34,35,210 precautionary doses till Monday, he said.

In all, Uttar Pradesh has administered 33,68,85,416 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to people till Monday, he said.