Covid cases showing declining trend in U.P.
Daily covid cases are now showing a downward trend in the state as well as the state capital
Daily covid cases are now showing a downward trend in the state as well as the state capital. On Sunday, Lucknow reported 63 new covid cases while 337 more people tested positive for covid infection in the state. However, amidst this trend, one death was reported from Gonda.
On Saturday, Lucknow reported 75 new covid cases and state reported 453 while on Friday there were 84 new covid cases in Lucknow and 498 in UP.
Among new covid cases in Lucknow on Sunday, 33 were males and 30 females. There are 497 active covid cases in the state capital. Among the new covid cases, Alambagh reported 17, Aliganj 10, Chinhut 5, Indira Nagar 5, Sarojininagar 4, NK Road 3, Gosaiganj and Tudiyaganj 2 each, and BKT and Mohanlalganj one each.
In the past 24 hours, 82,700 covid samples were tested in the state and till now a total 12,15,25,298 samples have been tested, according to the data from the state health department.
“In the past 24 hours, 584 patients have recovered and till now a total 20,95,267 people have defeated covid infection. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
“The fall in new cases should not become a reason to relax. Covid protocol should be followed by one and all to make sure the downward trend continues,” said Dr Shukla.
State now has 3,100 active covid cases and over 2,800 are in home isolation. State has till now administered a total 36,72,12,932 doses of covid vaccine including 7,11,023 doses administered in the past 24 hours.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics