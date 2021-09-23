Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Covid: Mega vaccination drive in Lucknow on Monday

Target of the mega vaccination drive is to administer over 1.50 lakh doses of Covid vaccine in a single day
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:57 PM IST
During a mega vaccine drive on September 17, Lucknow had administered over 89,000 Covid vaccine doses. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

A mega Covid vaccination drive has been planned in Lucknow on Monday with a target to administer over 1.50 lakh doses in a single day that will be highest one-day figure since the inoculation campaign began on January 16.

Each of the urban unit will administer doses to 2000 beneficiaries and in villages cluster vaccination approach has been planned with 1000 doses for each rural vaccination unit, according to a statement issued by the district administration on Thursday.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said publicity about the drive will be done via schools targeting the parents.

“All students will be given a form to fill. It will have vaccination details of their parents and if they have not been vaccinated they will be called to take the jab,” the statement said.

On September 17, Lucknow had administered over 89,000 Covid vaccine doses and in the next mega vaccination drive the aim is to cross the double mark of the previous high. Vaccine doses will reach the cold chain points a day before and delivered to the centres on Monday morning around 8 am.

“Lucknow is administering over 30,000 doses every day on an average and till now over 29% people have been fully vaccinated (both doses). It’s responsibility of eligible beneficiaries to come and take the jab during the mega drive,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

A senior nodal officer will monitor the drive in each block while block development officer will monitor the proceedings via data entry operator. All data entry operators will be attending a training session on Saturday.

