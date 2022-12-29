Covid sample collection almost doubled in UP

LUCKNOW Covid sampling has almost been doubled in Uttar Pradesh and genome sequencing is being ensured for all those testing positive for the infection, even as test positivity rate (TPR) remains low.

According to statistics, the TPR in the last 24 hours was 0.01 as five people tested positive in over 47,000 tests (including over 23,000 RT-PCR tests). “The sample of each patient testing positive for Covid is sent for genome sequencing. At present, 20 samples are in the pipeline for genome sequencing in the state,” said state surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agrawal.

The average daily sample collection till the third week of December was 27,000 and now it has been increased to 50,000 a day. On Wednesday, 992 samples were tested in Lucknow and none tested positive.

Till now, Uttar Pradesh has tested 12,69,78,771 samples since the pandemic began in March 2020. “There are 47 active cases in the state at present,” said Agrawal.

Testing has been ramped up in wake of Covid spike in some countries and the rush of foreign travellers for New Year. Experts said people travelling out of the state or country should ensure they stay in home isolation.

“Once the virus infects a person, the symptoms take a few days to show up. Hence, if people stay in home isolation by themselves, it will be the best way to check the spread of infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Contact tracing has been stepped up in Lucknow. Instead of the earlier up to 30 people, now at least 50 people will be tracked for each positive case. The state capital has five active Covid cases after it got ‘zero covid’ status on December 7.

“Increased contact tracing will help us detect any Covid positive case at an early stage,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

Prepare for focused sampling: Deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak directed health officials to prepare for a focused sample collection drive in UP. “Include bus/railway stations, airport, public places and drivers of three-wheelers for focused sampling. The chief medical officers should coordinate with district magistrates and include up to 60 people in contact tracing list for each Covid positive patient,” said the deputy CM, who is also the state’s health minister. “Prepare ICUs, isolation wards and ventilators so that they are available for the patients in need,” said the deputy CM.