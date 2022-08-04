Covid spike: 2 deaths, 887 more cases in UP
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh saw a rise in daily Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as 887 more people tested positive for the infection, with the highest (201) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Two deaths, one each from Kannauj and Ayodhya, were also reported.
“The state tested 74,384 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 11,98,97,963 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health) in a press statement.
The number of active Covid cases reached 4,000 after a gap of over five months. On February 26, there were 4,232 active cases but the number came down to 3954 on February 27, after which there was a considerable fall in the active count (it remained below 4,000).
Over 3,500 active cases were in home isolation. Majority among those in hospital tested positive for Covid when they reached there for treatment of some other illness or surgical procedure.
“In the past 24 hours, 464 patients recovered, and till now, 20,77,620 patients have recovered in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
During the day, Lucknow reported 94 fresh cases, Ghaziabad 99, Meerut 58, Varanasi 43 and Prayagraj 28, according to the data from the state health department. As many as 78 patients recovered in Lucknow.
Among total active cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar had 698, Lucknow 527, Ghaziabad 304, Meerut 222, Varanasi 206, Badaun 118 and Prayagraj 116, according to the data.
UP had till now administered 35,03,75,692 doses of Covid vaccine. A total 2105193 Covid cases and 23,573 deaths were reported till now in the state.
