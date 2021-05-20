Covid vaccination camp opens in Lucknow’s Eidgah from Thursday

A Covid-19 vaccination centre will be operational at Lucknow’s Eidgah from Thursday, with the capacity to inoculate at least 400 beneficiaries in 18 years plus and 45 years plus age categories. Health department officials said this would be the second biggest vaccination centre in terms of space in the city, the biggest being at the civil hospital.

“The dry run carried out on Wednesday was successful. The centre would be operational from Thursday noon,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah, who had approached the health department with the offer to use the vacant space on the premises of Eidgah as the vaccination centre.

“The health department had set up the vaccination centre at the LDA Colony in Aishbagh. The space there was less and so we offered our premises, and it was selected,” said the cleric.

Initially, two vaccination booths will be made operational. One will cater to 18 to 44 years age group and other to 45 years and above. “The centre has enough capacity to vaccinate over 400 people in a day,” the cleric claimed.

However, walk-in vaccination will not be available here. “Only those who have booked a slot on the CoWin app will get their dose,” said Mahali.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary of the health department Amit Mohan Prasad claimed that over 15.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including the first dose to more than 12.1 million and second dose to over 3.2 million beneficiaries.

Lucknow recorded 493 fresh Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Wednesday, even as the state-wide Covid tally rose by 7,336 fresh cases to reach 1,644,851.