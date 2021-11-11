Covid vax: Prayagraj women outnumber men for third month in a row

Women in the district continue to outnumber men for the third successive month in taking Covid vaccine jabs. Like in September and October, the first week of November again witnessed impressive participation of women in getting the vaccination despite Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Of the 77,760 doses administered between November 1 and November 8, as many as 40,118 women took the jabs while the number of men getting vaccinated remained confined to 37,614. The count of transgender taking the vaccine stood at 28, said district health officials.

In October, of the total 8,41,889 doses given, as many as 4,40,094 recipients were women while 4,01,428 doses were received by men. The number of transgenders stood at 367 in October, they added.

However, the vaccination drive failed to break the record of September when as a total 9,39,300 eligible individuals, including 4,78,740 women, 4,60,002 men and 558 transgenders, were administered Covid vaccine jabs.

Moreover, over 36,71,409 lakh jabs have already been administered in the district to the beneficiaries of all age groups above 18 till November 8. The recipients include 17,13,705 women, 19,56,060 men besides 1,644 transgenders.

District health department officials have set a target of administering anti-Covid vaccines to around 45.16 lakh beneficiaries, including 33 lakh recipients aged between 18 and 44 years and 12.10 lakh beneficiaries aged over 45 years at the earliest.

Officials said they were making efforts to intensify vaccination in every nook and corner of the district. Additional chief medical officer and district immunisation officer Dr Teerath Lal said over 61% of targeted recipients were given at least first dose while 19.66 % of targeted recipients had been fully vaccinated till now.

“The department is now focusing on rural areas to cover all eligible recipients this month,” he added. Dr Lal further said they were identifying pockets in rural areas where vaccination was low and special teams would be deputed to cover the eligible recipients.

