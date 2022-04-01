Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. During the past 24 hours, 44 patients recovered, taking the total tally of those having recovered to 20,46,868.

“The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.84%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.

Vax doses cross 30-crore mark

The total number of anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 30-crore mark on Thursday. A total 30,03,46,509 doses of the anti-covid vaccine were administered by 7 pm including 16,68,00,403 first doses and 13,11,18,616 second doses. The number of doses administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age reached 10,48,796.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}