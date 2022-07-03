Covid-19 in U.P.: 387 new cases, 544 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 387 new Covid-19 cases while 544 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, data from the state health department on Sunday read. No death was reported.

Among new Covid-19 cases, Lucknow reported 89, Gautam Buddh Nagar 67, Ghaziabad 25, Gorakhpur 18 and Meerut 15, according to the data.

In the past 24 hours, 81,154 samples were tested while a total 11,74,45,922 samples have been tested till now, the data read.

“Till now, 20,65,264 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.73%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Active cases came below the 3000-mark after June 22 when cases had reached 3,257. The state now has 2,868 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.

The 24-hour test positivity rate in the state was 0.47%. The state has reported 20,91,672 cases and 23,540 deaths till now.

Among the active Covid-19 cases, Lucknow has the highest 827, Gautam Buddh Nagar 479, Ghaziabad 202 and Gorakhpur 114. Two districts Chitrakoot and Mahoba have zero active cases.

