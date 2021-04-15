Covid-19: Night curfew timings extended in UP districts, to begin from 8pm

Existing night curfew timings have been extended in some districts across Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Lucknow, the state government announced on Thursday. The curfew has been extended by two hours overall and would now be in effect between 8pm and 7am. Earlier, the curfew was effective between 9pm and 6am.

The timings have been extended in Noida, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, according to the new order.

The announcement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh reported its highest-ever, single-day surge in infections of the coronavirus diseases with 20,510 new cases. With this, the tally in the state reached 744,021, according to a bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday. Also, 68 people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, which pushed the death toll to 9,376, the bulletin also showed.

Among the districts where the night curfew is elongated, Lucknow reported the highest new cases on Wednesday with 5,433 infections, followed by Prayagraj with 1,702 cases, Varanasi with 1,585 cases and Kanpur Nagar with 1,221 cases. Of the other places, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 483 new cases, Ghaziabad logged 277 new cases, Meerut reported 412 new cases and Gorakhpur reported 591 new cases, data from the bulletin showed.

Noida reported its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 infections with the 483 new cases on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. Also, the active caseload crossed the 2,000-mark and reached 2,027, according to the government bulletin.

In terms of active caseload, Lucknow (31,687 cases), Prayagraj (11,902 cases), Varanasi (10,206 cases), Kanpur Nagar (6,047 cases) and Gorakhpur (3,419 cases) remain the top five contributors in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Wednesday. “After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually. All the activities of the government are running normally,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav too contracted the disease. “My reports for COVID-19 have come positive today. I have isolated myself and treatment has started at home. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days please get tested. They are also requested to remain in isolation for a few days,” the opposition leader tweeted.