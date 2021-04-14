Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single-day surge since onset of pandemic

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported its highest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic with 20,510 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases pushing the tally to 744,021. The death toll in the state also rose to 9,376 with 67 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally of recoveries to 622,810. Uttar Pradesh's additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 20,510 fresh cases were reported while 4,517 people were discharged in this period."

The current number of active cases in the state has crossed the one lakh-mark with 111,835 cases. Capital Lucknow, with 31,687 cases, has the highest number of active cases in the state. Lucknow has also registered 5,433 cases in the last 24 hours. Prayagraj and Varanasi also have more than 10,000 active cases of Covid-19. Prayagraj which recorded 1,702 cases in the last 24 hours currently has 11,902 active cases while Varanasi reported 1,585 cases, taking the tally of its active cases to 10,206.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported a surge in cases as it recorded 483 cases of Covid-19. The total number of active cases in the Gautam Budh Nagar has now risen to 2,027. Other districts in Uttar Pradesh that have been reporting a surge in daily cases are Kanpur (1,221 cases), Gorakhpur (591 cases), Jhansi (646 cases), Bareilly (405 cases) and Meerut (412 cases).

The chief secretary also said that Uttar Pradesh tested 2.10 lakh samples taking the total to over 3.73 crore, while 83 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Uttar Pradesh along with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala account for 82.04% of the new Covid-19 cases reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.