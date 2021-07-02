Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh allows reopening of multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and stadiums with protocol
lucknow news

Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh allows reopening of multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and stadiums with protocol

According to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, these will reopen from July 5 at 50% capacity.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Representative Image (HT Photos)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced further relaxation in its measures as the state continues to ease its Covid-19 induced lockdown, which was lifted last month. As announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, cinema halls, multiplexes, gymnasiums and sports stadiums across Uttar Pradesh can reopen from July 5 with strict protocols in place.

"With the Covid-19 situation coming under control, multiplexes, cinema halls, sports stadiums and gymnasiums can open from Monday, July 5, in strict compliance with protocols. The pandemic has severely affected the business of cinema hall operators," the official Twitter handle of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

The decision, the CMO noted, was taken at a review meeting chaired by the chief minister with the heads of all Covid-19 related committees, in state capital Lucknow. It added that he also directed officials to provide better health facilities to the people.

The new guidelines will come into effect from 7am on July 5 and, according to these, gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums can open from 7am to 9pm for five days a week at 50% capacity.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government gave permission to restaurants and malls to open at a capacity of 50% from June 21. The Yogi Adityanath-led government also allowed parks and street food stalls to open from the same day. It has also called for 100% attendance in government offices and issued strict directions that Covid-19 help desks be set up at all these places.

In the previous 24 hours, 133 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh, while 228 patients were discharged after recovering from the viral disease. Also, in this duration, a total of 270,723 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests conducted till now to more than 58 million. The latest test positivity rate stood at 0.05%.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics
uttar pradesh lockdown yogi adityanth
