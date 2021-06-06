Uttar Pradesh lifts Covid-lockdown restrictions in all districts, except these

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday lifted the Covid-19 curfew from all 75 districts in the state except in three areas, as the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease fell below the 20,000-mark, news agency ANI reported citing a senior official. Navneet Sehgal, an additional chief secretary, said the curfew has not been lifted from Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600, ANI reported.

The UP government on Saturday extended relaxations in the "Corona curfew" to Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from June 7, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days in a week. It, however, said the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain in place.

According to official data, the active Covid-19 cases or the number of patients under treatment across Uttar Pradesh fell below the 20,000-mark on Saturday after a gap of two months. Data showed that 34 of the state’s 75 districts reported below 10 fresh Covid-19 cases on the day and that Banda and Kanpur Dehat recorded zero infections.

“There are 19,438 active cases in the state at present of which 11,178 are in home isolation,” Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health and family welfare) said at a press conference. “The number of active cases has fallen by 93.75% as compared with April 30 when there were 310,783 active cases in the state,” said Prasad.

There were 19,738 active cases in the state on April 4 and the number went up to 22,820 the next day.

UP reported 1092 fresh cases and 120 deaths on Saturday and with this, the state’s case count reached 16,97,352 and the death toll went up to 21,151. The state’s overall case positivity rate now stands at 3.3% and the 24-hour positivity rate at 0.4%. The recovery rate in the state is 97.6% and 5,10,32,967 samples have been tested till now.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government started conducting sero-sampling in 40 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with the aim to collect over 61,500 samples by June 11 to analyse the development of anti-bodies among UP residents. Samples will be collected in the remaining 35 districts from June 9.