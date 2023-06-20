Crackdown on Atiq aides: Illegal constructions on 200 bighas ‘demolished’

The official clampdown on illegal real estate businesses owned/operated by the kin and associates of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad has proved to be a major setback for them, officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) said. Profits from these illegal ventures were being shared by Atiq and his brother Ashraf, who was also shot dead with the former MP earlier this year.

Over the past week, the PDA has raided properties in Bakshi Modha, Damupur, Devghat, Peepalgaon and other areas of Prayagraj district where Atiq’s aides have carried out plotting. (Sourced)

PDA officials said illegal constructions and boundary walls on plots covering 200 bighas in different areas have been demolished as no official permission was sought for them.

It was estimated that the lands on which the projects were coming up were worth around ₹100 crore.

These properties were being managed by Atiq’s brother-in-law Imran Zai and his brother Zeeshan aka Janu, Khalid Zafar, Kamran, Javed Jafri and a few others.

The officials hinted that such drives against Atiq’s aides would continue as the PDA was still receiving complaints against them for carrying out illegal plotting.

