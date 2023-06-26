Crackdown on crime: UP govt launches “Operation Conviction”

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched “Operation Conviction” to identify 20 cases each in every district related with rape, murder, dacoity, conversion and cow slaughter for speedy trial and conviction within 30 days of framing of charges.

Under the initiative, district police chiefs will coordinate with district judges of their respective districts and request for daily trial of such cases. (For Representation)

These will be in addition to cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. After filing of the chargesheet, charges will be framed within three days and trial will be completed in the next 30 days to ensure speedy justice for victims.

“Since 2017, the state government has been carrying out crackdown on mafias under its zero-tolerance policy. Continuing with its policy, the government has launched ‘Operation Conviction’ to identify 20 cases in each district,” said state director general of police (DGP) Vijaya Kumar on Monday.

Under the initiative, district police chiefs will coordinate with district judges of their respective districts and request for daily trial of such cases. In addition to this, police commissioners/ district police chiefs will coordinate with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for speedy procurement of lab reports related with the crime.

A monitoring cell will also be constituted in the office of every police commissioner or district police chief for monitoring of cases identified.This cell will be headed by a gazetted officer who will ensure speedy trial of cases identified under ‘Operation Conviction’. This cell will monitor daily progress of cases.

A web portal is also being developed for weekly review of the cases identified so that senior police officials at the DGP office in the state capital can also monitor the progress of these cases.