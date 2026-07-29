Crackdown on cyber crime, easing traffic congestion top Lucknow police commissioner’s priority list

LUCKNOW Hours after assuming charge as Lucknow’s new police commissioner on Wednesday, 2001-batch IPS officer Tarun Gauba outlined a sweeping agenda to revitalise city policing, placing the alleviation of severe traffic congestion and the dismantling of organised cybercrime syndicates at the top of his priority list.

Calling cybercrime one of the fastest-growing challenges before the police, Tarun Gauba said the city had recently witnessed successful action against organised cyber fraud rackets, with several accused arrested. (Sourced)

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Addressing his inaugural press conference at the Police Lines, Gauba laid out a clear roadmap for the state capital. A primary focus will be overhauling the city’s traffic management system. To improve commuter safety and curb road accidents, the commissioner proposed the immediate development of “zero-fatality corridors” and “zero-fatality districts”.

He said the priorities laid down by the director general of police would guide the commissionerate’s functioning, including action against crimes against women, organised crime and implementation of Mission Shakti initiatives.

Calling cybercrime one of the fastest-growing challenges before the police, Gauba said the city had recently witnessed successful action against organised cyber fraud rackets, with several accused arrested. He said the momentum would be sustained by treating cybercrime as an organised ecosystem rather than isolated incidents.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our focus will not only be on cracking cybercrime networks but also on preventing people from becoming victims,” he said, adding that the commissionerate would intensify public awareness campaigns on online frauds and educate citizens on safeguards against digital scams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our focus will not only be on cracking cybercrime networks but also on preventing people from becoming victims,” he said, adding that the commissionerate would intensify public awareness campaigns on online frauds and educate citizens on safeguards against digital scams. {{/usCountry}}

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He also announced plans to strengthen the city’s cybercrime police station by improving its infrastructure, manpower and technical resources. The commissioner said closer coordination with banks and other stakeholders would be developed to ensure stolen money can be frozen at the earliest after a complaint is reported.

The commissioner said police personnel would also receive specialised training to improve response time in cyber fraud cases and enhance recovery of defrauded money.

On social media, the Gauba said strict vigilance would be maintained against rumours and misleading content. He said the police would take impartial and lawful action against those spreading misinformation while following due legal process.

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