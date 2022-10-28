Crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari family, aides: 12.5 crore property of BSP MP attached in Lucknow

As part of the ongoing crackdown on jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari and his associates, Ghazipur police on Friday attached a property worth ₹12.5 crore owned by Ansari’s brother and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari in Lucknow, under the provisions of the Gangster Act.

A team from Ghazipur reached Lucknow and attached the property located in the Dalibagh locality under Hazratganj police station limits.

Sharing more details, a Ghazipur police official said the property was bought in the name of the MP’s wife, Farhat Ansari, and developed in October 1998 with the money earned through his illegal activities. He said the property was situated in an area of 6,700 square feet and the MP’s family had been residing there.

He said seven criminal cases were lodged against the MP in Ghazipur and Chandauli districts following which the Ghazipur district magistrate ordered attachment of the former’s property on October 23 on the police report sent to him on October 17.

On August 19, another property of the MP worth ₹12 crore in Macha village of Ghazipur was attached. The property is spread over an area of over 1 lakh sq ft and on which a two-storeyed building and a tin shed was constructed.

Similarly, four properties owned by MP’s aide Ganesh Dutt Mishra and worth ₹14.20 crore were attached under the provisions of the Gangster Act in Ghazipur on October 12. The police said Mishra was an active member of Mukhtar Ansari’s gang.

Mukhtar Ansari is a five-time MLA from the Mau constituency before leaving the seat to his son Abbas, who won the election in 2022. He has been in jail since 2004 and is currently lodged in the Banda jail. A crackdown on him and his alleged gang members was launched in March, 2017, after the BJP came to power in the state. Since then, properties worth over ₹400 crore had been attached while illegal constructions and possessions were demolished.

